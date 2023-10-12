Will Ferrell: Comedian, Actor, and Unexpected DJ

A Surprising DJ Gig

Will Ferrell is known for his comedic talent, versatility as an actor, and his love for sports. However, what many people might not expect is that he recently showed off his DJ skills at a college fraternity party. Held at his alma mater, the University of Southern California, where one of his sons is currently a student, the event was captured in a TikTok video that has gained attention among fans, giving them nostalgic vibes from Ferrell’s famous movie, Old School.

A Familiar Face on Campus

It remains a mystery whether Ferrell’s son, Magnus, who is studying music at the university, belongs to the fraternity hosting the party. Nevertheless, it’s safe to assume that Magnus was at least aware of his father’s presence on campus. Will Ferrell is a frequent visitor to USC, often attending sports events and engaging in speaking engagements. The students likely relish the opportunity to see their favorite comedian return to his old stomping grounds.

Life Imitating Art

One fan couldn’t help but draw comparisons between Ferrell’s DJ gig and his iconic movies. They mentioned a film set in a frat house but couldn’t recall the name. The user was referring to the 2003 comedy, Old School, known for its hilarious jokes and wild sequences, including Ferrell’s memorable streaking scene. Although the USC party was more tame, fans still loved seeing Ferrell in his DJ’ing role.

Reactions and Comments

Various comments on the video express delight, amusement, and love for the actor. Some joke about the randomness of the situation, with one user humorously imagining a scenario where a frat boy suggests Ferrell as the DJ due to him being his dad. There is even a plea for future shows, indicating that at least one person would like to see Ferrell pursue DJ’ing further.

From Acting to DJ’ing

Although it’s unlikely that Will Ferrell will make DJ’ing a regular part of his career, the idea of him taking on the role of a DJ building a name in the music industry intrigues many fans. As Ferrell continues to work on high-profile projects, such as his recent appearance in the film Barbie and his voiceover work in the comedy Strays with Jamie Foxx, audiences are eager to see what he does next.

Upcoming Projects and Streaming

Fans can look forward to seeing Will Ferrell in the upcoming movie release Quiz Lady, set to premiere in 2023 and available for streaming with a Hulu subscription. Moreover, those who want to relive the nostalgia of Old School can stream it with a Paramount+ subscription.