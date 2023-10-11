Why You Need a Mobile VPN

Introduction

Having a virtual private network (VPN) on your mobile device, phone, or tablet can provide you with additional protection while browsing the internet. Whether you’re at home casually browsing social media or using public Wi-Fi connections, a mobile VPN encrypts your online use by routing your activity to a server in a different location. This allows you to browse the internet without being monitored by your internet service provider or mobile carrier. Additionally, a mobile VPN can block location-based ads and help you access geographically restricted content.

Benefits for Different Users

A VPN for mobile devices is particularly useful for people who travel frequently or those who require heightened privacy for their work or online activities. Journalists, doctors, attorneys, dissidents, activists, and whistleblowers can benefit from using a mobile VPN to protect their online privacy while on the go. It can also help individuals in locations where the government censors the internet or engages in online surveillance to circumvent such restrictions while keeping their online activity private. Furthermore, a mobile VPN is a handy tool for those who want to access their Netflix shows while traveling abroad.

Top Mobile VPN Providers

Best Mobile VPN Overall: ExpressVPN

Latest tests: No leaks detected, 2% speed loss in spring 2022 tests

Latest tests: No leaks detected, 2% speed loss in spring 2022 tests

Network: 3,000-plus servers in 160 locations across 94 countries

Jurisdiction: British Virgin Islands

Best Budget Mobile VPN: Surfshark VPN

Savings: $2.49/mo with 24-mo plan (+2 free months)

Latest tests: Zero data leaks and 19% internet speed loss in fall 2022 tests

Network: 3,200-plus servers in 99 countries

Jurisdiction: Netherlands

Most Reliable Mobile VPN: NordVPN

Latest tests: No leaks detected, 13% speed loss in summer 2022 tests

Latest tests: No leaks detected, 13% speed loss in summer 2022 tests

Network: 5,600-plus servers in 84 locations across 59 countries

Jurisdiction: Panama

Best Mobile VPN for Beginners: IPVanish

Savings: 66% off with 12-mo plan

Latest tests: DNS leaks detected, 58% speed loss in spring 2022 tests

Network: 2,000-plus servers in 75 locations across 52 countries

Jurisdiction: United States

Best Free Mobile VPN: Proton VPN

No pricing information available

How We Tested Mobile VPNs

To determine the best mobile VPN, we tested the mobile apps of each VPN provider mentioned above on both iOS and Android devices. Our tests evaluated speed, DNS leaks, streaming capabilities, features, and usability. While each of these VPNs is of high quality, the best choice for you may depend on your budget and individual circumstances.

A Word of Caution about VPNs on iOS

There have been concerns raised by VPN companies and independent researchers about iOS devices potentially leaking data outside of the VPN tunnel unencrypted. A possible workaround, suggested by Proton VPN, involves connecting to a VPN server and then enabling and disabling Airplane mode. This can help ensure that all existing internet processes on the device are disconnected and subsequently reconnected through the VPN tunnel. It’s important to note that this issue affects all VPNs on iOS devices and is not specific to the VPN providers mentioned above.

What Does My ISP/Mobile Carrier See When I’m Connected to a Mobile VPN?

Whether you’re connected to Wi-Fi or using a cellular network with your mobile VPN, your internet service provider or mobile carrier will only see that you’re connected to a VPN. They won’t be able to see your internet activity or the websites you visit. However, they will see the IP address of the VPN server you’re connected to, the amount of data you’re transmitting, and the timestamps of your VPN connection. To enhance privacy, some VPNs offer “stealth” or obfuscated servers that can hide the fact that you’re using a VPN.