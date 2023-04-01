Brush Stroke

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Patch Notes 1.05 Update Today on April 01, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

A new update has been released for Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Update 1.05 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fifor all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.xes, improvements, and Patch Notes

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Major Bug Fixes

– Fixed crash-prone situations that occurred in certain environments. – Fixed a bug that prevented players from progressing after matching up with other players under certain conditions in Co-op.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Major Bug Fixes

– Fixed a bug that allowed players to go outside the bounds of the current stage from certain locations in some stages. – Fixed a bug that caused characters to become stuck (in the ground/surrounding objects) in certain locations in some stages, making it impossible for players to progress.

Tekken 7 5.00 Update

PUBG 19.1 Update

Marvel’s Avengers 1.70 Update

More Stories