Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Patch Notes 1.03 Update Today on March 08, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

A new update has been released for Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Update 1.03 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Adjustments

– Made it possible for guest players in Recruit (online multiplayer) sessions to skip cutscenes and leave the session after boss battles.

Major Bug Fixes

– Fixed a bug in which the special effects of equipment in the storehouse would be lost if the saved data from the demo version was transferred to the full version.

Major Bug Fixes

– Fixed crash-prone situations that occurred in certain environments. – Fixed white flickers that occurred in certain environments. – Fixed a bug that caused some resolutions to not be selectable in certain environments.

Major Bug Fixes

– Fixed a bug that caused a crash when running the game with a certain screen resolution setting, and then applying a specific filter in Photograph mode and exiting.

