Warface Patch Notes 2.55 Update Today on December 24, 2022

Warface Update 2.55
– Fixed a bug, due to which when picking adaptive quality and low graphics settings, visual artefacts could appear in the game (such as blurry targets and fairy lights at the shooting range). – Fixed a bug, due to which terminals in Special Operations did not have the HP bars.
– AK Alpha, Push Daggers: fixed a bug, due to which the standard weapon version had extra geometry of a skinned version. – H&K G36 Assault: fixed a bug, due to which the size of the aim dot would be different on weapons of different series.
– Fixed a bug, due to which grenades, after purchasing them in the game store, were equipped into all slots at once. Now, they will only be equipped into a slot that already holds a similar item. – Fixed a bug, due to which the player could see visual artefacts (a floating sight) in the spectator mode if the player died while aiming.
– Fixed a bug, due to which allies’ shadows were not be visible. – Fixed a bug, due to which the game interface would be displayed incorrectly if the player left a PvP room and went to the SO window.