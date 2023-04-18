Train Sim World 3 Patch Notes 1.39 Update Today on April 18, 2023

A new update has been released for Train Sim World 3 Update 1.39 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed a crash on Sherman Hill ‘Your First Rodeo’ after reaching Semaphore. – Fixed a crash on South-eastern High Speed ‘Class 465/9 Introduction’ for PS4 and PS5 players.
– Fixed an issue with acknowledging ATC and the player being incorrectly given a penalty brake.
– Fixed an issue where the player was being restricted to 45mph, despite no traffic showing ahead, resulting in a late arrival.