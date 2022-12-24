Brush Stroke

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Patch Notes 1.05 Update Today on December 24, 2022

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

TMNT

A new update has been released for TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Update 1.05 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch  for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Gameplay

– Taunt now only fills up the first Ninja Power bar. – We no longer clear fully accumulated Ninja Power bars when KO on Chill difficulty. – Doing a throw now grants the player invulnerability.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Gameplay

– Added more feedback in the HUD when trying to do a Super Attack without enough Ninja Power. – Many small animation tweaks were made to all bosses, often to make attacks easier to read.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Menus

– The game will remember if How To Play was seen before, separately in Story and Arcade modes as they differ. – Improved the prompt to reset your story and character progress. – Pause menu in Arcade mode now shows the total play time.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Steam

– Steam Input: improved support for PS5 controllers.

Tekken 7 5.00 Update

PUBG 19.1 Update

Marvel’s Avengers 1.70 Update

More Stories