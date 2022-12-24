TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Patch Notes 1.05 Update Today on December 24, 2022

A new update has been released for TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Update 1.05 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Taunt now only fills up the first Ninja Power bar. – We no longer clear fully accumulated Ninja Power bars when KO on Chill difficulty. – Doing a throw now grants the player invulnerability.
– Added more feedback in the HUD when trying to do a Super Attack without enough Ninja Power. – Many small animation tweaks were made to all bosses, often to make attacks easier to read.
– The game will remember if How To Play was seen before, separately in Story and Arcade modes as they differ. – Improved the prompt to reset your story and character progress. – Pause menu in Arcade mode now shows the total play time.
– Steam Input: improved support for PS5 controllers.