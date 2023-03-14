The Witcher 3 Patch Notes 4.020 Update Today on March 14, 2023

A new update has been released for The Witcher 3 Update 4.020 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Improved CPU core utilization in the DX 12 version. – Restored horizon-based ambient occlusion. Players who had previously turned Ambient Occlusion off will need to do so again. You can find it in Options → Video → Graphics.
– Fixed an issue where the “My Rewards” section was not localized in REDlauncher. – Fixed an issue with a flickering landscape in Toussaint that occurred when NVIDIA HairWorks was disabled.
– Fixed an issue related to particle optimization which could result in temporary stuttering.