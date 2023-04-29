Brush Stroke

The Long Dark Patch Notes 2.16 Update Today on April 29, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

The Long Dark

A new update has been released for The Long Dark Update 2.16 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

GENERAL

– [SURVIVAL] Enables TALES content in Interloper. – [SURVIVAL] Using the Handheld Shortwave Interloper players are now able to locate Trackable Hidden Caches, which will provide loot that is also balanced for Interloper.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

GENERAL

– [SURVIVAL] Players are now able to find the Handheld Shortwave at the Airfield’s Control Tower and start the Signal Void Tale, while playing in Interloper.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

GENERAL

– TALES will be accessible via your existing save and do not need to start a new Survival save in order to get these changes

Tekken 7 5.00 Update

PUBG 19.1 Update

Marvel’s Avengers 1.70 Update

More Stories