The Long Dark Patch Notes 2.16 Update Today on April 29, 2023

A new update has been released for The Long Dark Update 2.16
– [SURVIVAL] Enables TALES content in Interloper. – [SURVIVAL] Using the Handheld Shortwave Interloper players are now able to locate Trackable Hidden Caches, which will provide loot that is also balanced for Interloper.
– [SURVIVAL] Players are now able to find the Handheld Shortwave at the Airfield’s Control Tower and start the Signal Void Tale, while playing in Interloper.
– TALES will be accessible via your existing save and do not need to start a new Survival save in order to get these changes