The Last of Us Patch Notes v1.0.2.0 Update Today on April 08, 2023

A new update has been released for The Last of Us Update v1.0.2.0 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed a crash that may occur while quickly swapping between character skin thumbnails – Fixed a crash that may occur on version 1.0.1.6 during shader loads when booting the game for the first time
– Fixed one known crash that would happen randomly during gameplay – Updated texture streaming to reduce CPU usage