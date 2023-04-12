Brush Stroke

The Last of Us Patch Notes 1.003 Update Today on April 12, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

The Last of Us

A new update has been released for The Last of Us Update 1.003 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Bug Fixes

– Drawing the bow no longer reduces the player’s accuracy with other weapons – Fixed an issue where the player may spin around their target when using sprinting melee attacks

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Bug Fixes

– Fixed an issue where a melee swing may be canceled mid-swing when holding a shotgun – Loading save files no longer affects the number of bonus feature unlock points currently available

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Bug Fixes

– Fixed an issue where some weapons’ reloads may be interrupted before all bullets were loaded – Corrected accuracy of the El Diablo pistol when using its scope

Tekken 7 5.00 Update

PUBG 19.1 Update

Marvel’s Avengers 1.70 Update

More Stories