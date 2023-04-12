The Last of Us Patch Notes 1.003 Update Today on April 12, 2023

A new update has been released for The Last of Us Update 1.003 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Drawing the bow no longer reduces the player’s accuracy with other weapons – Fixed an issue where the player may spin around their target when using sprinting melee attacks
– Fixed an issue where a melee swing may be canceled mid-swing when holding a shotgun – Loading save files no longer affects the number of bonus feature unlock points currently available
– Fixed an issue where some weapons’ reloads may be interrupted before all bullets were loaded – Corrected accuracy of the El Diablo pistol when using its scope