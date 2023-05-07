Temtem Patch Notes 2.000.010 Update Today on May 07, 2023

A new update has been released for Temtem Update 2.000.010 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed a softlock occurring when a Trait that is activated when a Temtem faints is triggered. – 📷Fixed getting softlocked when using certain techniques with Striking Transmog Mimit during a Randomlocke run.
– Fixed a softlock after scrolling down in the Showdown’s Tempedia if the Temtem shown filled exactly one entire row. – Fixed Scent effects being transferred from the main file to the Challenge Mode save.
– Fixed swapping a Temtem for another in a Showdown team would show the Techs of the previous Temtem on the new one.