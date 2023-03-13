Brush Stroke

Temtem Patch Notes 2.000.008 Update Today on March 13, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

Temtem

A new update has been released for Temtem Update 2.000.008 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

All platforms

– Fixed a hardlock caused by a ranked match starting while on the entrance’s runaway from the Quetzal Dojo. – Fixed a softlock that occurs when defeating the 2 Temtem rivals with the trait Vodoo twice in a row.

All platforms

– Fixed getting stuck between Studious Yamabushi and Zealous Yamabushi after defeating them. – Fixed getting stuck when completing a kudo at the same time that a new tutorial gets triggered.

All platforms

– Fixed the ranked seasonal reward text position because it was overlapping with other text in some languages.

