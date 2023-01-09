Temtem Patch Notes 1.2.1 Update Today on January 09, 2023

A new update has been released for Temtem Update 1.2.1 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed a softlock when a player captures a Temtem and sends it to the squad while being in Co-op. – Fixed a softlock after skipping the final dialogue with the Stowaway at the mines during the main quest at Tucma.
– Fixed that ranked wins while unraked were counting towards the OP Kudo. – Fixed players were getting the I’m in Danger Kudo automatically the first time they opened the game.
– Fixed being able to move while having a tutorial on-screen when entering a building. – Fixed a case where idle battle cameras were being reproduced in the Swap menu during a battle.
– Fixed the page indicator of the Events menu that was not working correctly. – Fixed that Egg Techniques were not displaying the Egg Technique icon in the details of Showdown Temtem.