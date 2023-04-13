Brush Stroke

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Patch Notes 1.04 Update Today on April 13, 2023

A new update has been released for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Update 1.04 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

PC

– Added speed runner options – European Portuguese updates – Smart Camera and Follow Camera toggle – Added Field of View adjustment option – Added advanced video quality options to tweak performance

PC

– Added options for adjusting camera sensitivity – Added FPS limiter – Improvements to Awards system – Improvements to the Karate Kick ability – Improvements to animation optimization

PC

– Fixed a problem with the mermaid’s musical game – Fixed issue where the performance in Bikini Bottom HUB was affected – Various minor bug fixes and quality of life fixes

