Brush Stroke

Sons of the Forest Patch Notes Update Today on April 08, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Sons of the Forest

A new update has been released for Sons of the Forest Update You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Features

– Rideable E.U.C. ‘Knight V’ – Nightvision goggles – Solar panels, light bulbs and wires added to construction system – Ramps/Stairs can now be built between a beam and a wall – Buildable spring trap

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Improvements

– Dead babies now have buoyancy in water – Mr. and Mrs. Puffton clothes now burn up when they are burned – Added security camera model to bunker luxury entrance

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Improvements

– Cannibal lookout towers and large huts are now breakable – Adjusted navigation areas by lakes to fix issue with stuck animals/characters around edges

Tekken 7 5.00 Update

PUBG 19.1 Update

Marvel’s Avengers 1.70 Update

More Stories