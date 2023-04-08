Sons of the Forest Patch Notes Update Today on April 08, 2023

A new update has been released for Sons of the Forest Update You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Rideable E.U.C. ‘Knight V’ – Nightvision goggles – Solar panels, light bulbs and wires added to construction system – Ramps/Stairs can now be built between a beam and a wall – Buildable spring trap
– Dead babies now have buoyancy in water – Mr. and Mrs. Puffton clothes now burn up when they are burned – Added security camera model to bunker luxury entrance
– Cannibal lookout towers and large huts are now breakable – Adjusted navigation areas by lakes to fix issue with stuck animals/characters around edges