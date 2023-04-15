Brush Stroke

Rust Patch Notes 1.63 Update Today on April 15, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Rust

A new update has been released for Rust Update 1.63 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

GAMEPLAY

– Fixed an exploit with the Heavy Plate Armour set that didn’t restrict vision, slowed down the player or update inventory stats. – Fixed an issue with Tool Cupboard UI that was showing an incorrect decay time and resource requirement.

GAMEPLAY

– Fixed some issues with the Fish Flops skin including a missing preview in the Locker and a visual bug that could make player’s feet invisible while wearing them. – Added the ability to fire the Hunting Bow while jumping.

GAMEPLAY

– Fixed a bug that let players see through player-made structures for a short time after spawning. – Removed Tool Cupboard Stats UI from the top right of the screen.

