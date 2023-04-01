Rust Patch Notes 1.62 Update Today on April 01, 2023

A new update has been released for Rust Update 1.62 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Changed the behavior on the Lantern, Tuna Can Lamp and Water Barrel so they can be picked up with the Hammer using the button prompt and radial menu. – Changed the Large Furnace placement rules to match Steam.
– Changed the Tech Tree so the Wooden Floor Spikes and Wooden Ladder slots are consistent with Steam. – Fixed a bug causing the Supply Drop to sink into the ground after landing.
– Fixed a bug that blocked the ‘Silent’ setting for the RF Pager in the Inventory. – Fixed a bug that triggered the Hostile Timer when a player hits a loot crate or Recycler with a weapon or tool.