Redemption Reapers Patch Notes 1.04 Update Today on March 12, 2023

Redemption Reapers

A new update has been released for Redemption Reapers Update 1.04 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

– Fixed issue where the game would not able to continue when Shadewalker moved to the same block as the object. – Fixed issue where enemies circled around to the area beyond their range of movement.

– Fixed issue where the game would not able to continue when receiving Whipclaw’s attack with stonesoul. – Fixed issue where the game would not able to continue when receiving Whipclaw’s attack with Sentinel Stance.

