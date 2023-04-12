R6 Siege Patch Notes 1.000.052 Update Today on April 12, 2023

A new update has been released for R6 Siege Update 1.000.052 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
_ FIXED – Solis remains in her scanning animation for too long after performing a scan. _ FIXED – Brava’s Kludge Drone briefly displays positive feedback for a device that is out of range if it’s the first one scanned in the match.
_ FIXED – Thunderbird’s Kona Station has a missing texture. - FIXED – IQ’s Electronics Detector detects Solis even while not active.