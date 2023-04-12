Brush Stroke

R6 Siege Patch Notes 1.000.052 Update Today on April 12, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

R6 Siege

A new update has been released for R6 Siege Update 1.000.052 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

GAMEPLAY

_ FIXED – Solis remains in her scanning animation for too long after performing a scan. _ FIXED – Brava’s Kludge Drone briefly displays positive feedback for a device that is out of range if it’s the first one scanned in the match.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

GAMEPLAY

_ FIXED – Thunderbird’s Kona Station has a missing texture. - FIXED – IQ’s Electronics Detector detects Solis even while not active.

Tekken 7 5.00 Update

PUBG 19.1 Update

Marvel’s Avengers 1.70 Update

More Stories