PGA Tour 2K23 Patch Notes 1.15 Update Today on April 27, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

PGA Tour 2K23

A new update has been released for PGA Tour 2K23 Update 1.15 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

PGA Tour 2K23

– Spyglass Hill Golf Course is now available to play – Added the Urban Accents Pack to the Course Designer which includes toll booths, parking lot accessories, planters, and additional modular sidewalk pieces to customize your own walkways

PGA Tour 2K23

– Promotion and Holes Played Rewards added to Ranked Matchmaking – Ranked Seasons now available with rank and leaderboard resets, plus placement matches for each new season

PGA Tour 2K23

– Tuned ELO gain/loss for each division

