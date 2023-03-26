PGA Tour 2K23 Patch Notes 1.14 Update Today on March 25, 2023

A new update has been released for PGA Tour 2K23 Update 1.14 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– New UK Asset Pack which includes objects such as modular castle, playground equipment, a chip shop, bridges, boats, and more
– Addressed reported concerns of the ELO resetting to the minimum after players lose their first ranked match – Addressed reported concerns of golfers starting off with incorrect amount of strokes when viewing the FedExCup Stroke Adjustment leaderboard
– Addressed reported concerns of the First Round Reward UI still appearing during a round after the users claims the reward – Additional gameplay and stability improvements