Path of Exile Patch Notes 2.35 Update Today on December 24, 2022

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Path of Exile

A new update has been released for Path of Exile Update 2.35 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Other Bug Fixes

– Fixed a bug where Labyrinth Trials were not spawning in Maps. – Fixed a bug where Vaal Side Areas created by placing individual Vaal Fragments in the Map Device did not have any modifiers applied to them.

Other Bug Fixes

– Fixed an issue where the terrain generator for the client could desync, causing disconnections when trying to load into an area. – Fixed a bug where entering another player’s hideout would sometimes open the hideout in the wrong gateway.

Other Bug Fixes

– Fixed terrain errors that could sometimes stop players from entering areas until they retried again. – Fixed a bug where upgradeable Incursion Unique Flasks and Jewels could not be sacrificed at the Altar of Sacrifice.

Other Bug Fixes

– Fixed a client crash that could occur in Controller Input mode when editing your Hideout. – Fixed an instance crash.

