Overwatch 2 Patch Notes 1.000.013 Update Today on April 12, 2023

A new update has been released for Overwatch 2 Update 1.000.013 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed a bug in Competitive Modes that resulted in the rank-up animation playing when a player was actually ranking down – Fixed a bug where Relative Aim Sensitivity was unable to be set to a value of 0%
– Fixed a bug where Hero Options could become unresponsive if modified during the respawn period – Fixed an issue where some map preview images were missing from Game Reports and Replays
– Fixed Streamer Mode failing to obfuscate BattleTags in some cases – Fixed an issue with Custom Game Browser sorting by decreasing ping by default