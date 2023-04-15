No Man’s Sky Patch Notes 4.22 Update Today on April 15, 2023

A new update has been released for No Man’s Sky Update 4.22 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed an issue that prevented the Minotaur from correctly targeted corrupted Sentinels while under AI control. – Fixed an issues that caused certain wall-mounted base decorations to rotate without engaging the rotate part option.
– Fixed an issue that prevented some technologies from being installed in freighter inventories. – Fixed an issue that prevented the Teleport Receiver from being installed inside a Sentinel interceptor.
– Fixed a crash related to memory allocation. Fixed a networking-related crash. Fixed a memory leak related to texture rendering.