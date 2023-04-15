Brush Stroke

No Man’s Sky Patch Notes 4.22 Update Today on April 15, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

No Man’s Sky

A new update has been released for No Man’s Sky Update 4.22 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Bug fixes

– Fixed an issue that prevented the Minotaur from correctly targeted corrupted Sentinels while under AI control. – Fixed an issues that caused certain wall-mounted base decorations to rotate without engaging the rotate part option.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Bug fixes

– Fixed an issue that prevented some technologies from being installed in freighter inventories. – Fixed an issue that prevented the Teleport Receiver from being installed inside a Sentinel interceptor.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Bug fixes

– Fixed a crash related to memory allocation. Fixed a networking-related crash. Fixed a memory leak related to texture rendering.

Tekken 7 5.00 Update

PUBG 19.1 Update

Marvel’s Avengers 1.70 Update

More Stories