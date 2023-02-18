MX vs. ATV Legends Patch Notes 1.18 Update Today on February 18, 2023

A new update has been released for MX vs. ATV Legends Update 1.18 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
• Further addressed issues causing additional laps to be counted under some circumstances. • Improved the accuracy of the tire physics, significantly improving the ability to rail berms and hook up in ruts.
• Reduced instances of wrecks and bouncing when landing or going through whoops or hitting bumps. • Increased the amount that MX Bikes can lean when in berms and turns, and when scrubbing.
• Gameplay: Fixed bugs causing additional laps to be counted under some circumstances. • Gameplay: Fixed bug causing inputs (particularly reverse) to get stuck at the start of races
• Customization: Added color customization to SlayCo jersey, pants, and gloves • Customization: Added color customization to Gaerne SG12