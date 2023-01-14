Brush Stroke

MX vs ATV Legends Patch Notes 1.17 Update Today on January 14, 2023

MX vs ATV Legends

A new update has been released for MX vs ATV Legends Update 1.17 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Highlights

– Fixed bugs resulting laps not being counted when crossing the finish line, especially during Online matches – Significantly reduced instances where wrecks occur during take-off and landing for seemingly no reason

Highlights

– Physics: Increased side slip angle limit across all bikes to lower chances of wrecking when landing or sliding sideways – Increased traction across all bikes when landing a bit sideways to prevent sliding over berms

Detailed changelog

– Physics: Updated ATV Slip tires to make wrecking when landing sideways a bit easier – Physics: Added correct friction values to concrete slabs

