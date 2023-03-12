Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord Patch Notes 1.09 Update Today on March 12, 2023

A new update has been released for Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord Update 1.09 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed a crash that occurred when ending missions. – Fixed a crash that occurred after occupying an alley. – Fixed a crash that occurred while loading a saved game.
– Fixed a crash that occurred when generating terrain. – Fixed a crash that occurred when auto-generating the navmesh using the “Generate Grids” button.