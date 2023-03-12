Brush Stroke

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord Patch Notes 1.09 Update Today on March 12, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Mount & Blade 2

A new update has been released for Mount &amp; Blade 2: Bannerlord Update 1.09 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Crashes

– Fixed a crash that occurred when ending missions. – Fixed a crash that occurred after occupying an alley. – Fixed a crash that occurred while loading a saved game.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Modding

– Fixed a crash that occurred when generating terrain. – Fixed a crash that occurred when auto-generating the navmesh using the “Generate Grids” button.

Tekken 7 5.00 Update

PUBG 19.1 Update

Marvel’s Avengers 1.70 Update

More Stories