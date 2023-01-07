Brush Stroke

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord Patch Notes 1.07 Update Today on January 07, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Mount & Blade 2

A new update has been released for Mount &amp; Blade 2: Bannerlord Update 1.07 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Crashes

– Fixed a crash that occurred due to the AI general formation not being positioned correctly at the beginning of siege battles. – Fixed a crash that occurred due to the animation system. – Fixed a crash that occurred after battles.

Crashes

– Fixed a crash that occurred due to being able to enter towns during a siege. – Fixed a crash that occurred due to a modding-related bug even after completely removing all mods / reinstalling the game.

Crashes

– Fixed a crash that occurred when using mods that had dot characters in their module name. – Fixed a crash that occurred on PS5 due to a memory issue.

