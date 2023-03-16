Modern Warfare 2 Patch Notes 1.016 Update Today on March 16, 2023

A new update has been released for Modern Warfare 2 Update 1.016 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed issue where Players were hearing incorrect team faction voiceover on certain maps – Fixed an issue where a Player’s squad number would appear inside a ping for a vehicle
– Fixed an issue where the Last Stand revive was not interrupted when a Player was hit with a Shock Stick – Flash and Stun grenade blast will no longer kill Players at low health
– Fixed an issue with the Gus Operator sometimes appearing without a full character model during a match