Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Patch Notes Update Today on June 01, 2023

A new update has been released for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Update You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed an issue where Warzone Ranked Play Seasonal Rewards would not show in the After Action Report when earned – Fixed an issue causing Match Cancel text to overlap and display incorrectly
– Fixed an issue where SR for the final kill was not being awarded – Fixed an issue that allowed players to enter into a match as an incomplete squad once the countdown timer had begun.