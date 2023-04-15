Brush Stroke

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Patch Notes Update Today on April 15, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Modern Warfare 2

A new update has been released for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Update You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

BUG FIXES

– Fixed an issue causing Overclock to recharge Loadout Drop Markers in Resurgence modes.* – Fixed an issue where backing out of an altered Pro-Tuned weapon wouldn’t keep its name in the Loadout

BUG FIXES

– Fixed an issue where Players could save the Cronen Squall and FJX Imperium as a Favorite Loadout and use it despite not unlocking it in the Battle Pass in Ranked Play – Fixed an issue where an incorrect message sometimes displayed in a Battle Pass preview tile

BUG FIXES

– Fixed an issue that causes broken Field Upgrades to persist on the Map in DMZ – Fixed an issue where Players were taking damage from the gas in the infil plane in Massive Resurgence

