Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Patch Notes 1.17 Update Today on April 13, 2023

A new update has been released for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Update 1.17 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed a handful of issues that prevented certain areas from spawning more context-specific loot (Example: Industrial buildings spawning industrial items) – Fixed M4 Weapons Testing not tracking kills for the Tempus Torrent
– Fixed Kastov Weapons Testing not tracking kills for the KV Broadside – Fixed an issue where stowing a weapon from an enemy’s Backpack wouldn’t count it as an enemy Operator’s weapon
– Fixed an issue where using an exploding barrel to kill enemies wouldn’t count towards some mission progress