MLB The Show 23 Patch Notes 1.04 Update Today on May 04, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

MLB The Show 23

A new update has been released for MLB The Show 23 Update 1.04 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

GENERAL

– Seattle Mariners City Connect uniforms have been added. – Fixed an issue where fielding aids were changing the functionality of the Button Accuracy throw meter.

ROAD TO THE SHOW

– Boss battle Dynamic Challenge adjustments. – Fixed an issue where a save file would fail to load after using a specific custom roster.

DEVELOPER NOTES

– There are no gameplay balance changes at this time.

