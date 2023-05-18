Brush Stroke

Minecraft Patch Notes 2.65 Update Today on May 18, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

Minecraft

A new update has been released for Minecraft Update 2.65 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Fixes

– Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay – The inventory cursor no longer snaps to a random spot when flicking the left thumbstick (MCPE-169176)

Fixes

– Fixed custom textures that override ‘minecraft’ blocks with aux metadata as a list of textures – Several fixes to custom spawn eggs (MCPE-170184)

