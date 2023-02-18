Brush Stroke

Minecraft Patch Notes 2.57 Update Today on February 18, 2023

By: Adam Zampa



Minecraft

A new update has been released for Minecraft Update 2.57 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Fixes

– Fixed a crash that could occur during gameplay – Fixed a crash on Nintendo Switch when attempting to login while set to local network mode

Fixes

– Fixed a crash that occurred upon creating a world from a template on Realms – Fixed servers being unable to set custom classic skins on players

Fixes

– Fixed the cursor returning to the top of certain rows on Marketplace pages after going to the next tab in any row with a gamepad

