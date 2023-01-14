Madden 23 Patch Notes 1.10 Update Today on January 14, 2023

A new update has been released for Madden 23 Update 1.10 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed an issue causing the ball to be in the wrong hand on some first down celebrations and some TD celebrations – Fixed an issue causing a defensive preplay fidget animation to move a defender into the neutral zone and cause an offsides penalty at the snap
– Fixed an issue preventing the ‘Player of the Week’ Legacy Goal from completing correctly after winning a ‘Player of the Week’ award – Fixed a typo in the name of the ‘Shot Play Concept Drill’ side activity
– Various stability updates – User Agreement updated