Horizon Forbidden West Patch Notes 1.025 Update Today on June 01, 2023

A new update has been released for Horizon Forbidden West Update 1.025 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed an issue where the Weapon Wheel displays an incorrect amount of ammo for the Specter Gauntlet if Aloy is forced to stow her weapon by a Status Effect while she is aiming a Designator.
– Fixed an issue where Aloy kept her Diving Mask on during two cinematics in Main Quest “Death’s Door” in New Game Plus playthroughs. – Removed a set of floating climbing poles in the Hollywood Hills area.
– Picking up Dye Flowers no longer results in a canister collection sound effect instead of the correct sound effect.