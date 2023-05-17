Brush Stroke

Horizon Forbidden West Patch Notes 1.024 Update Today on May 17, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Horizon Forbidden West

A new update has been released for Horizon Forbidden West Update 1.024 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Performance and Stability

– Multiple crash/hang fixes. – Fixes and improvements to frame rate drops. – Optimization of art assets.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Other

– Fixed an issue where skiff locations were available within the range of Zenith Towers while they were still active. Fast traveling to such locations would cause players to be immediately targeted and killed by the Defense Drones.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Other

– Fixed multiple issues with on screen text and mistranslations. – Fixes and improvements to audio. – Fixes and improvements to visuals.

Tekken 7 5.00 Update

PUBG 19.1 Update

Marvel’s Avengers 1.70 Update

More Stories