Hogwarts Legacy Patch Notes 1.000.005 Update Today on March 08, 2023

A new update has been released for Hogwarts Legacy Update 1.000.005 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Improve player account network registration and tracking. – Fixed DLC related issues during pause menu, gear menu. – Fixed DLC flying mount inventory issue potentially disappearing during a mission.
– Fixed streaming issues throughout Hogwarts. – Fixed crash when common room is being shown to the player. – Fixed crash with skeletal mesh.
– Fixed performance when using ancient magic squash finisher on elevated Thornback Ambusher in Rune Door arena. – Improve rendering performance of translucent objects.