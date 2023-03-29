Halo Infinite Patch Notes Update Today on March 29, 2023

A new update has been released for Halo Infinite Update You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Players are now less likely to experience “rubber banding” or “jittering” when interacting with various environmental objects on multiplayer maps. – Improved stability while respawning in multiplayer matches on Xbox Series X|S consoles.
– Players on all platforms are now less likely to experience crashes while loading between the main menu and gameplay. – On PC, Halo Infinite is now less likely to crash on launch when using non-English keyboard settings.
– Players are now less likely to experience crashes while playing on Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X consoles. – Resolved a crash that occurred when too many navigation and objective indicators were on-screen at once.