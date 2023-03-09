Forza Horizon 5 Patch Notes Update Today on March 09, 2023

A new update has been released for Forza Horizon 5 Update You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– [PC] Fixed an issue where the game client could crash while in Benchmark mode
– Improved game stability in Eliminator where sometimes players could experience crashes while being challenged in a head 2 head
– Reduced the cost of some EventLab props after previous budget miscalculation fix