Forza Horizon 5 Patch Notes Update Today on March 09, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

A new update has been released for Forza Horizon 5 Update You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

General

– [PC] Fixed an issue where the game client could crash while in Benchmark mode

General

– Improved game stability in Eliminator where sometimes players could experience crashes while being challenged in a head 2 head

General

– Reduced the cost of some EventLab props after previous budget miscalculation fix

