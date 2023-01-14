Brush Stroke

Final Fantasy XIV Patch Notes 1.000.181 Update Today on January 14, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Final Fantasy XIV

A new update has been released for Final Fantasy XIV Update 1.000.181 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

following issue

_ Client may freeze or crash due to heavy loads from running the client for an extended period in certain situations.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

issues have been addressed

– In The Dying Gasp, the action indicator for the boss’s “Dual Strike” was not displayed. – During Containment Bay P1T6, the server would crash under certain conditions.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

issues have been addressed

– Disconnection from servers would occur due to heavy server loads during peak times causing servers to go down in certain situations.

Tekken 7 5.00 Update

PUBG 19.1 Update

Marvel’s Avengers 1.70 Update

More Stories