Final Fantasy XIV Patch Notes 1.000.181 Update Today on January 14, 2023

A new update has been released for Final Fantasy XIV Update 1.000.181 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
_ Client may freeze or crash due to heavy loads from running the client for an extended period in certain situations.
– In The Dying Gasp, the action indicator for the boss’s “Dual Strike” was not displayed. – During Containment Bay P1T6, the server would crash under certain conditions.
– Disconnection from servers would occur due to heavy server loads during peak times causing servers to go down in certain situations.