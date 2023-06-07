Brush Stroke

Fall Guys Patch Notes 1.22 Update Today on June 07, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Fall Guys

A new update has been released for Fall Guys Update 1.22 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

BUG FIXES

– Fixed a bug where some Creative rounds did not load in Private and Matchmaking lobbies – Fixed an issue with PS4 and PS5 users being stuck on the Fall Guys loading screen when launching without Network Connection

BUG FIXES

– Fixed an issue where some users were blocked from editing their Round after changing Obstacle settings in Creative

