Fall Guys Patch Notes 1.22 Update Today on June 07, 2023

A new update has been released for Fall Guys Update 1.22 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed a bug where some Creative rounds did not load in Private and Matchmaking lobbies – Fixed an issue with PS4 and PS5 users being stuck on the Fall Guys loading screen when launching without Network Connection
– Fixed an issue where some users were blocked from editing their Round after changing Obstacle settings in Creative