F1 22 Patch Notes 1.17 Update Today on January 17, 2023

A new update has been released for F1 22 Update 1.17 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed an issue which could lead to there being fewer than 20 drivers in a season in Career modes – Fixed an issue in MyTeam where, in Quick Practice, there would be no simulation of wear to the Power Unit
– Updated the colour of George Russell’s front wheel arches and driver number – Added support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 – Fixed an issue where, in some instances, crossplay friends list will be blank despite having friends
– Fixed a crash when selecting ‘Finish Season’ in Real Season Start – General Stability Improvements – Various Minor Fixes