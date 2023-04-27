Dying Light 2 Patch Notes 1.33 Update Today on April 27, 2023

A new update has been released for Dying Light 2 Update 1.33 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed a rare issue with co-op players getting stuck on the “Please Wait” communication error if the dialogue is triggered by both players at the same time. – Fixed the Viral Rush bounty counter increasing by 2 after performing a single action.
– Now AIs will have a proper ragdoll reaction after using the Grapple Throw skill. – Fixed the lack of distinction between slot types for weapon mods in the Craftmaster menu.