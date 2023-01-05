Brush Stroke

Dying Light 2 Patch Notes 1.24 Update Today on January 05, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Dying Light 2

A new update has been released for Dying Light 2 Update 1.24 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes  for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

newest hotfix

– In this hotfix, we wanted to address one of the essential issues players encountered while installing “Bloody Ties”. – This issue should be resolved after a series of tests and implementations we’ve performed.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

newest hotfix

– Here’s the list of recent updates: – The issue with installing “Bloody Ties” after patch 1.8.2 is fixed.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

newest hotfix

– The cases when players can’t get their saves after returning to the game’s main menu.

Tekken 7 5.00 Update

PUBG 19.1 Update

Marvel’s Avengers 1.70 Update

More Stories