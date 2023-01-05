Dying Light 2 Patch Notes 1.24 Update Today on January 05, 2023

A new update has been released for Dying Light 2 Update 1.24 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– In this hotfix, we wanted to address one of the essential issues players encountered while installing “Bloody Ties”. – This issue should be resolved after a series of tests and implementations we’ve performed.
– Here’s the list of recent updates: – The issue with installing “Bloody Ties” after patch 1.8.2 is fixed.
– The cases when players can’t get their saves after returning to the game’s main menu.