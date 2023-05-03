Diablo 2 Resurrected Patch Notes 1.25 Update Today on May 03, 2023

A new update has been released for Diablo 2 Resurrected Update 1.25 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed a translation issue for the Reached max character limit text in Polish. – Fixed an issue where progressing between towns and connected zones from Acts II, III, and V would cause an abrupt lighting change when terrorized.
– Fixed an issue where the icon to denote a monster is Terrorized wasn’t properly displaying in certain languages.
– Fixed an issue where the Amazon’s audio cue for dodging an attack would play when non-Amazon characters used the Evade skill granted by the Hustle Rune Word.