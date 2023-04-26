Destiny 2 Patch Notes 2.86 Update Today on April 26, 2023

A new update has been released for Destiny 2 Update 2.86 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed an issue where the raid jacket director dialog was appearing after the March 21 deadline to unlock the purchase. – Adjusted brightness and flashing in the Daughters of Oryx encounter.
– Fixed an issue where gauntlets would not equip when changing loadouts. – Fixed an issue where opening the loadout menu could cause Destiny 2 to crash.
– Fixed an issue where making changes to the weapon in an inventory after selecting the weapon to reshape would not automatically update to the item in the reshape slot.