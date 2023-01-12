Destiny 2 Patch Notes 1.070 Update Today on January 12, 2023

A new update has been released for Destiny 2 Update 1.070 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Fixed an issue where Wish-Ender’s additional hits were disabled when the Anti-Barrier Bow mod was equipped. – Fixed an issue where Kill Clip wasn’t correctly being refreshed when already active.
– Fixed an issue where Revision Zero’s weapon glint wasn’t consistently visible when in the alternate high damage mode. – Fixed an issue where Rapid-Fire Shotguns didn’t have the intended bonus reserves.
– Fixed an issue where the lights on Witherhoard’s Exotic ornament Drowned in Strife operated in reverse (they were lighting up when the weapon was empty, now they light up when it’s full).